Govt to provide basic telephon, internet services to entire papulation

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (APP): Minister for Information Technology

and Telecommunication, Ms Anusha Rahman Thursday said the target of the government was to provide infrastructure and basic telephonic and internet services to entire population by 2018.

This target would be achieved through public-private partnership, she added.

As a key-note speaker, Anusha Rahman was addressing

at the “Digital Trade Summit 2017” in London, said a press release

received here.

The minister invited broad spectrum investments in technology businesses and enterprises in Pakistan, in view of the rapid digital growth, stability of economy, burgeoning tech talent and the persistent policy focus of present democratic government.

The Summit was attended by political and technology leaders,

professionals, business executives, entrepreneurs, and members of

academia.

She said, “I would like to invite all of you in your own domains to consider investments and partnerships with Pakistani ICT businesses to tap the immense opportunities that Pakistan of today presents”.

The government assured all facilitative measures to boost and

grow the foreign investments that come into our market, she added.

To further harness this growth and investment potential, Pakistan’s

upcoming “Digital Pakistan Policy” intended to introduce a whole

scheme of incentives for further growth of IT sector.

“These will build upon numerous existing incentives including

100% equity ownership, 100% repatriation of capital/dividends, and

tax exemption on IT export revenues,” the minster added.

Giving an overview of the IT and Telecom sectors of Pakistan,

the she stated that the Pakistani government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif fully realized the potential of ICTs and was committed to accelerated digitization of the country to enable socio-economic development, expanding knowledge based economy and promoting economic growth.

She further shared with the audience that the successful

conduct of two t ransparent auctions of 3G/4G spectrum in 2014 and 2016 had brought about a paradigm shift in digital landscape of the

country by increasing the broadband subscriptions to over 40 million people making the internet penetration to cross over 23% from less than 3% in 2013.

Anusha also briefed the delegates on government’s projects

like National Incubation Centres, IT Park in Islamabad, and ICTs for

Girls