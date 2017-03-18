Govt to provide all resources to public sector varsities in Sindh: Governor

HYDERABAD, Mar, 18 (APP): Governor Sindh Mohammad Zubair on Saturday said that the government would ensure availability of all resources to public sector universities in the province through Higher Education Commission to improve the standard of higher education in Pakistan.

He was addressing at the inauguration of the recently established projects and laptop distribution ceremony under Prime Minister’s laptop scheme at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, (LUMHS), Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, (MUET) and the University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

Governor Sindh also held a meeting with the Vice Chancellors of six public sector Universities including Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana and Peopleâ€™s Medical University, Shaheed Benazirabad.

Governor also extended assurance to personally lead the delegation of vice chancellors to facilitate their interface with the responsible authorities in the federal government, especially HEC authorities so that the genuine concerns of all public sector universities in the province could be redressed in the shortest possible span of time.

He said he was well-acquainted with the problems the universities were encountering, and as a part of that cognizance he had come to the educational city of Jamshoro to visit the three largest general, medical and engineering universities to witness firsthand the state of affairs prevailing here.

He expressed his pleasure over the development work and best educational standard of the LUMHS, MUET and Sindh University and said the government was determined to equip varsities with the latest technologies to create awareness among students about new developments in their respective fields.

On the occasion, Governor Sindh inaugurated three projects of Community FM Radio 96.6, Advance Diagnostic Centre and Aisha Siddiqa Working Women Hostel of the LUMHS which were completed with the cost of Rs. 465 million.

The Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Noshad A Shaikh in his welcome address thanked the Governor for his assurance to provide all required monitory assistance for uplift of the University.

Later on, the Governor visited the University of Sindh where he gave away the laptops to 53 meritorious research scholars under Prime Ministerâ€™s laptop scheme.

Governor said that the public sector universities in Sindh were facing innumerable financial, logistic, land security and studentsâ€™ hostel space constraints, which would be resolved on priority basis.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Fateh Mohammad Burfat also briefed the Governor about the problems being faced by Sindh University as well as other Universities.

Governor Mohammad Zubair also visited Mehran University of Engineering and Technology and inaugurated the sports complex.

Vice Chancellors of all six universities, registrars, all Deans, chairpersons of the department, teachers and other officers were also present on the occasion.