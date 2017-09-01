Govt to provide all-out support for relief activities in Karachi’s rain-hit areas: Musadik Malik

LAHORE, Sep 1 (APP): Spokesperson to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday extended Hajj and Eid felicitation to masses on the behalf of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club here, he said, “Eid-ul-Azha gives a message of sacrifice and amity, and the people must remember the poor in the joys of Eid.”

He further said the prime minister had showed concern over the situation in Karachi due to rain and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives.

He said 15 people were killed and 16 buildings collapsed due to rain in Karachi, adding the deaths occurred due to electrocution, roof collapse and drowning incidents.

He further said the prime minister had directed all the federal departments to extend full support to the provincial and local governments in Karachi.

He said some infrastructure related problems had emerged during rain in Karachi but it was not the time for political point scoring.

Musadiq Malik said National Disaster Managment Authority, National Highway Authority, Rangers and Pak Army, Ministry of Ports and Shipping, Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and other relevant departments were extending support for carrying out relief activities in rain-hit areas of Karachi.

Aurangi and Gujjar nullahs had been regulated, he said and added that dewatering was in progress in the areas of Ayesha Manzil, Nazimabad Underpass, Golimar Chowrangi, Landikotal, Saadi Town and others. He said some 267 people had been rescued from different rain-hit areas in Karachi so far.