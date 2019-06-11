LONDON, Jun 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Human Development and Tourism, Zulfi Bukhari has said that Government was determined to promote religious tourism to pull maximum number of tourists to Pakistan from across the globe for the prosperity of the country.

“Religious tourism has great potential to attract a large number of religious tourists including Sikh and Buddhists to Pakistan which was neglected by the past governments”, he said while addressing the United Kingdom Sikh community at Rembrandt Hotel London on Monday evening.