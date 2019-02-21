Govt to launch NYDF to empower youth

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Affairs program has planned to launch National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) to search out employment opportunities for country’s youth.

According to an official, under this framework National Youth Counsel will be constituted.

He said that expert representatives will be selected from different fields like education, sports and culture to make committees or sub committees to train youth.

He said that an age criteria of upto 30 years will be fixed under this framework.

He informed that the main focus under this framework will be on three Es included Education, Empowerment and Engagement.

He said that final draft has been finalized which will be launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan in April in Youth Conference.

He said that it will be sort of Youth cabinet to provide different opportunities to youth.