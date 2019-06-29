ISLAMABAD, Jun 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday announced that the government would soon launch a full-fledged crackdown against the money laundering by plugging the loopholes in the system left by the previous governments.

“Today, money laundering is the biggest curse in the country. Because you cannot keep it (money) Pakistan, so you launder it abroad to conceal it. You inflict double loss to country – first by looting and then by sending it through Havala or Hundi in dollars,” the prime minister said while addressing the National Assembly after the House concluded the passage of the annual budget 2019-20.