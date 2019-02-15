Govt to launch comprehensive poverty alleviation program soon: PM

PESHAWAR, Feb 15 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday announced that the federal government would launch a comprehensive poverty alleviation programme (PAP) across the country with special

focus on tribal districts by the end of current month.

Launching Sehat Insaf Card (SIC) for tribal districts here, he said that SIC was component of the PAP that would eventually address the problems of tribal people.

He said PAP initiative would be the first of its kind under which all the state institutions working for poverty alleviation including Zakat, Pakistan Baitul Mal, BISP and others would be placed under a central head to make coordinated efforts for poverty alleviation in the country.