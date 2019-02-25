Govt to introduce new local bodies system for welfare of masses: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government, in order to ensure welfare of masses, would introduce such a system under which local bodies’ representatives would be empowered and be answerable to the people.

He expressed these views while talking to Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Multan division.

Ministers for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Syed Fakhar Imam, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Ahmad Hussain Dahar, Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Tahir Iqbal and Aurangzeb Khan Khichi were present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister urged the MNAs to visit the hospitals of their respective areas so that the provision of quality healthcare to patients in the public sector hospitals could be ensured.

He said that as the strengthening of agriculture sector was included in the government’s priorities, the growers would be provided with all possible facilities for the modernization of agriculture sector and enhancing the per acre yield.

The MNAs lauded the government’s projects in the areas of health, education, poverty reduction and construction of houses for low income people as well as the ongoing reforms in various sectors.

They said that owing to the government’s measures such as the reduction of electricity tariff for tube-wells in agriculture sector and decrease in tractor prices, the production cost had been reduced by Rs 2500 to Rs 3000 per acre, which encouraged the cultivators.

The MNAs also apprised the Prime Minister of the public complaints regarding the local administration.

During the meeting the problems faced by people about gas and electricity were also discussed.

The Prime Minister said the complaints about gas bills were being investigated and action would be taken against the responsible.

He also directed the elected representatives to play active role in highlighting and resolving the problems of people.