Govt to improve health services for Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani has pledged to support all residents of the country, including Afghan refugees to have access to better health services. He said that the provision of standard health facilities and reforms in public sector health institutions was the top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government. “We are committed to providing better healthcare facilities to everyone irrespective of their backgrounds,” he said.