Govt to implement court’s orders against former prime minister: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Law Affairs, Barrister Syed Ali Zafar on Friday said the government would implement the court’s decision regarding the case of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Legal process would be followed from Monday, he said talking to a private news channel.

The caretaker government would also implement the orders of the court regarding confiscation of the property of the convict.

To a question, he said if the Sharif family knocked the door of the court for appeal then the National Accountability Court would see the affairs.