Govt to get academic land vacated from illegal occupation at any cost: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP):Minister of State for Interior, Shehryar Afridi Sunday said the government would get academic land vacated from illegal occupation at any cost and not allow anyone to take law in his hand.

Talking to media persons about the ongoing operation against encroachment of Quaid–i-Azam University (QAU)’s land, outside the university, the state minister said the government would ensure accountability of all according to the law.

Emphasizing on the importance of academic institutions in educating the nations, he said university is the place where nations get education and training and excel in their lives.