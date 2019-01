ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Aamer Mehmod Kiyani on Friday said that the government was making all efforts to improve the immunization system and service delivery for increasing coverage and reaching all eligible children.

The minister was talking to members of a high level mission of Center for Disease Control (CDC), during which an in-depth discussion was held about capacity needs for routine immunization at the country level.