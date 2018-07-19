Govt to fully support ECP for holding transparent elections: Hassan Askari

ISLAMABAD, Jul 19 (APP):Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari Thursday said the government would provide full support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent election in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said holding election was the responsibility of ECP and the interim government was there to provide full assistance to it in that regard.

He said in case discriminatory treatment, election candidates should lodge complaints with the caretaker government, which would take action against the responsible elements.

“On violation of code of conduct, the caretaker government will also take the action, “ he added.

Commenting on the election campaign of the political parties, he said political parties could present their narratives during the campaign.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader at the airport and the Punjab government had made security arrangements on the occasion.