ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): The Government encourages
establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by Private Sector and
committed to facilitate them at each step.
Spokesman Board of Investment (BOI) told APP that SEZs
could be developed either by Public Sector, Private Sector or
through Public Private Partnership.
He said that BOI in coordination with the Provincial
governments, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and
Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) identified 46 sites for
establishing SEZs to leverage various routes of China-Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC). Out of these, nine (9) sites had been
declared as Priority Zones under CEPC, he added.
He said that to apprise the business community about SEZs and
CPEC initiatives, BOI has visited many Chambers.
He said that in its 2nd round BOI and Ministry of Planning
Development and Reform were visiting jointly to key Chambers of the
Country to brief about SEZs/CPEC and to respond their queries at
their door step.
Azher Ali Chouhry, Secretary, Board of Investment was visiting
Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address and brief All
Pakistan Chambers Committee on CPEC and Government drive to attract
investment and spur industrialization in the country through
SEZs/CPEC, he added.
Govt to facilitate private sector in establishing SEZs
ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): The Government encourages