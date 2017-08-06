Govt to facilitate private sector in establishing SEZs

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP): The Government encourages

establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by Private Sector and

committed to facilitate them at each step.

Spokesman Board of Investment (BOI) told APP that SEZs

could be developed either by Public Sector, Private Sector or

through Public Private Partnership.

He said that BOI in coordination with the Provincial

governments, Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and

Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) identified 46 sites for

establishing SEZs to leverage various routes of China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC). Out of these, nine (9) sites had been

declared as Priority Zones under CEPC, he added.

He said that to apprise the business community about SEZs and

CPEC initiatives, BOI has visited many Chambers.

He said that in its 2nd round BOI and Ministry of Planning

Development and Reform were visiting jointly to key Chambers of the

Country to brief about SEZs/CPEC and to respond their queries at

their door step.

Azher Ali Chouhry, Secretary, Board of Investment was visiting

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address and brief All

Pakistan Chambers Committee on CPEC and Government drive to attract

investment and spur industrialization in the country through

SEZs/CPEC, he added.