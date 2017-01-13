Govt to extend cooperation for promotion of baseball: Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): Federal Minister for IPC Riaz Hussain Pirzada

on Friday said that the government would extend all out cooperation to Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) for holding international baseball events in the country.

“It is a heartening sign that baseball is on a constant rise in the country which is evident from Pakistan teams performance in international events home and abroad,” he said after visiting the national baseball camp here to prepare for the 13th Edition of West Asia Baseball Cup being played from February 25.

President FFB Syed Khawar Shah and Director General PSB Dr Akhter Nawaz Ganjera were also present, said a spokesman for PFB here.

Riaza Pirzada appreciated the efforts of PFB for promotion of Baseball

in the country.

He said it was good to see Pakistan is ranked 5th in Asia and 25th in the World which speaks volume of the efforts of FBP for the overall development of the game.

“PFB is regularly organising International Baseball Tournament in the country and Government is ready to cooperate with them all aspects,” said the minister.

He said the Pakistan Sports Board will cooperate with the PFB to hold

International Baseball League in the country and at least 10 countries players will participate in the league. PSB will support and provide all the facilities.

President PFB Khawar Shah briefly threw light on the efforts for the

uplift of the game besides highlighting the performance of players and their training methods in the camp.

He expressed his gratitude to the federal minister for extending cooperation and help for the cause of baseball in the country.

“Director General PSB Dr Akhter Nawaz Ganjera is personally taking

interest and daily visiting the training camp and also taking interest for the preparation of baseball field for holding the west Asia event in a befitting manner,” he asserted.

He said altogether 200 players and officials belonging to India, Iran,

Iraq, Nepal, Sri Lanka and hosts Pakistan will take part in the West Asia Championship.

The minister had a brief interaction with the camp trainees and he urged them to put in their best efforts to lift the level of their game to bring glory for the country by defending the title of the event.

The camp probables includes Umair Imdad, Sumair Zawar, Waqas Ismail, Adnan Butt, Ali, Zubair Nawaz, Syed Dur i Hussain, Fazal ur Rehman, Abubakar Virk, Arshad Khan, Attique, Tahir Mehmood, Abdul Rehman, Zakir Afridi, Ameen Afridi, Inayat Ullah, Tauseef, Ihsan Ullah, Faqeer Hussain, Arsalan Jamshaid, Ubaidullah, Riaz, Latif, Jawad Ali, Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Usama, Mohsin Jamil, Umer Farooq, Rafi, Saddam Hussain, Nauman Zulfiqar, Hamza Moazzam, Majeed, Rizwan, Wali Khan, Abdullah, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Usman, Tariq Nadeem, Kashif Iftikhar, Atif, Arif, Muhammad Waseem and Mushtaq Hussain. The officials are Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (Manager), Rana Tanveer (Asst. Manager), Mussadiq Hanif (Head Coach), Sarfraz Ahmed (Coach), Basit Murtaza (Coach) and Muhammad Ramzan (Camp Commandant).