Govt to expand PM National Health Program to all districts

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Government is working on expansion

of Prime Minister’s National Health Programme to all districts of

the country.

Radio Pakistan quoted an official source, the program is

currently helping 3.06 million families living below the poverty

line in the specified areas.

This year about nine hundred thousand families have so far

been enrolled for the Program.

Funds worth Rs 8.18 billion have been allocated for the

Program in the current fiscal year.