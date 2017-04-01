ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Government is working on expansion
of Prime Minister’s National Health Programme to all districts of
the country.
Radio Pakistan quoted an official source, the program is
currently helping 3.06 million families living below the poverty
line in the specified areas.
This year about nine hundred thousand families have so far
been enrolled for the Program.
Funds worth Rs 8.18 billion have been allocated for the
Program in the current fiscal year.
Govt to expand PM National Health Program to all districts
ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP): Government is working on expansion