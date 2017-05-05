Govt to establish two teachers training institutes in capital:Baligh

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Minister of Education, Muhammad Baligh

ur Rehman on Friday said the government was in the process of

establishing two teachers training institutes in the capital; one

for conventional education and other for non-formal education and

adult literacy .

Speaking as Chief Guest at 21st Convocation Ceremony of

Bilqees Postgraduate College for Women, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Nur

Khan, he said that education sector was among top priorities of the

government and has seen historic increase in the amount of public

spending in our tenure.

The minister congratulated the students on their achievements

and advised them to develop habit of achieving excellence in

whatever they do; whether it concerns their personal or professional

life.

“You must all strive for continuous improvement in your life

and adopt perseverance to achieve your goals; patience and

consistency will earn you sustainable positive outcomes”, he said.

He also advised students to keep away from negativity in life

and approach hurdles and challenges through positive attitude.

“Every one of us has challenges and difficulties in life but

only those who are optimistic embark on a progressive path and excel

in their career”, Minister said.

Highlighting the importance of education for females, he said

that educating women folk was equivalent to educating the entire

nation.

On government’s achievements, the minister said that when PML

(N) took power in 2013, international media, observers, economic

journals and rating agencies had declared Pakistan one of the most

unfavorable and business unfriendly countries.

“Terrorism incidents were on the rise, industries were

shifting their premises abroad, extended hours of load shedding had

become routine; now, after 4 years, we see record number of new

businesses being registered in the country; load shedding has ended

for industrial consumers and would soon be eliminated totally”, he

said.

“Through the sacrifices of our armed forces peace has been

restored and terrorists were on the run; now all think tanks and

international observers were talking about a rising and

economically strong Pakistan”,he said.

The minister said CPEC was the largest investment partnership

project between any two countries in the world and would benefit the

nation’s youth with abundant career opportunities.

Minister further said that the tax-to-GDP ratio of the country

has also risen considerably, providing the fiscal space for further

development and spending on education and health.

“Over the past three years rate of enrollment in schools has

increased phenomenally and infrastructure facilities have also

improved” he said.

He said that government was placing great emphasis on higher

education and research and their tenure has seen the budget for

higher education institutions more than doubled from Rs 41 bn to Rs.

92 bn.

The teachers training institute for non-formal education and

adult literacy was planned to be built in collaboration with UNESCO

and would serve the entire region.

Bilqees Postgraduate College for Women was imparting teachers

training and general education at Masters and M. Phil level under

the patronage of Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA).

The college was established in 1984 initially as a teacher

training institution but over the years has expanded itself to offer

other general education programmes for women as well.