Jhelum, Dec 22 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would ensure provision of all basic facilities to the people by initiating mega development projects.

Addressing a prize distribution ceremony here at Pak School System Maralla, the minister said the government was committed to improve the standard of education and practical steps were being to achieve the target.