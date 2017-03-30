Govt to encourage people to people contacts, cultural exchanges with Afghanistan: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): State Minister for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said
the government will continue to encourage people to people contacts
and cultural exchanges with Afghanistan in a bid to promote lasting
regional peace.
Speaking at a Musical Evening with Pakistan and Afghan Artists
with the theme “Celebrating Culture Beyond Boundaries”, she said,
“we need to speak language of love and music to promote relations
between Pakistan and Afghanistan.”
Islamabad based Center for Research and Security Studies
(CRSS) and Women and Peace Studies Organization in Kabul organized
the cultural event at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here.
The minister said that Pakistan was celebrating 70th
anniversary of its independence this year and it was commendable to
foster dialogue through music and culture.
She said that Pakistan was grappling with terrorism for the
last 35 to 40 years and its army, law enforcement agencies and
people have waged a protracted battle to check terrorism in its
tracks.
Since 2013, the government led by Prime Minister Muhammad
Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan have
successfully tackled the menace of terrorism through institutional
interventions, she continued.
The minister said people especially youth in Pakistan and
Afghanistan can connect and work together by sharing their common
culture and heritage. She observed, “Peace is the only path to bring
prosperity and achieve progress in Pakistan and across the region.”
She expressed the hope that dialogue among nations would take
the region forward and create conditions for harmony and mutual
understanding.
In this regard, she said, people to people contacts and
cultural exchanges are very important for fomenting lasting peace in
the region and reinforcing efforts for establishing peace.
She said the government will continue to pursue Prime
Minister’s policy of peaceful neighbourhood and will encourage
exchanges of parliamentarians and cross sections of societies in
Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Pakistan and Afghanistan share a common history and cultural
values, she noted.
Marriyum said the government will promote culture and arts and
facilitate the growth of broadcasting and film production through
the policies that are being formulated for the first time.
The minister acknowledged the efforts and contributions of
PNCA and CRSS to use culture and music as a platform to forge
cultural linkages between two neighbouring countries.
Highlights of the event were a stage performance on relations
between people of Pakistan and Afghanistan, video song of Jamal Shah
and traditional Afghan and Pakistani music by singers of the two
countries.