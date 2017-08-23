Govt to defeat terrorism by working with all units of federation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Minister for Interior Prof Ahsan

Iqbal Wednesday said main strategy of the government was to defeat

terrorism by working along with all units of the federation.

Prof Ahsan was presiding over a high level meeting here about

implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Azad Kashmir, Chief

Minister Punjab, Chief Minister Sindh, Chief Minister Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, Governor Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa, Provincial Chief Secretaries, National Security

Adviser, Chairman NADRA and National Coordinator NACTA.

The Interior Minister said federal and provincial governments

and security institutions were united to eradicate terrorism.

National Action Plan was a vision of national leadership, he

said adding strong economy was indispensable for peace.

He said as a nuclear power, Pakistan had a unique status and

all the pillars of the state had to unite to face the challenges.

The minister said Islamic scholars had to play their role in

preparing a national narrative to defeat terrorism.

The minister said all resources would be utilised to make the

projects of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a success.

All conspiracies against the CPEC projects would be foiled, he

added.

The Interior Minister said the Provincial Interior Ministers

would meet after every month and Chief Ministers would meet after

every two months to review progress on the National Action Plan.

He instructed that activities of proscribed organisations and

those organisations which were on the watch list should be

monitored.

“At every level, we have to eliminate hate spread on the basis

of religion, colour, ethnicity and language.”

He said youth of Pakistan would be made ambassadors of peace.

The National Security Adviser briefed the participants of the

meeting.

The National Security Adviser informed that anti-state

elements had shifted to Afghanistan where they were given refuge by

foreign intelligence agencies and militants.

He further said activities were continuing against those who

were assisting miscreants and were misusing loudspeaker and

distributing hate material.

The participants agreed to improve coordination at federal and

provincial level.

Sindh Chief Minister appreciated that for the first time Chief

Ministers were called to a meeting on National Action Plan (NAP).