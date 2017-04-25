Govt to defeat elements who want to create destability through agitational politics: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, April 25 (APP): Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Dawn Leaks and Panama Papers issues were raised by elements who wanted to create political destablility in the country but they would not succeed in their designs.

Civil and military leadership were on the same page regarding national issues, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the present government was determined to defeat the elements who wanted to promote politics of agitation in order to create unrest in the country.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had an intact vote

bank in the country who were satisfed with the performance

of its present government.

He said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-

i-Insaf (PTI) were criticizing the PML-N government only to get

political milage.

Ahsan Iqbal said the national economy had improved as a huge

investments was pouring in the country under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said 9,000 to 10,000 mega watt electricity would be added

to national grid after completion of various ongoing power projects.

The minister said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) accountability

institution was closed by PTI as this institution had taken

actions against PTI’s corrupt elements.