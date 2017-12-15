Govt to continue providing every possible support to business community: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Prime Mininister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said the government would continue providing every possible support to the business community for strengthening and putting in place a conducive and business friendly environment.

He was talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) which headed by its president Zubair F Tufail called on him here at the Prime Minister’s Chamber in the Parliament.

He said all the chambers of commerce should come up with a comprehensive plan as to how the government could further help them and suggestions regarding increasing exports within a rational time-frame.

Special Assistance to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhter was also present during the meeting. Matters pertaining to enhancement of country’s exports came under discussion.

The delegation appreciated decision of the government for adjustment of currency which they said would help exporters significantly.

The delegation also expressed optimism regarding overall prospects of growth in the economy, as well as revival of exports which were showing a robust growth of over 10% and were further expected to grow due to Rupee adjustments against foreign currencies.

Revenue collection by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had also posted a growth of over 22% and it was expected that the FBR would be able to achieve its revenue targets.