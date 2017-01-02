Govt to continue its development agenda: Zubair

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): Minister of State for Privatization Muhammad Zubair has said the government would continue implementing its develoment agenda in 2017.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the new year would bring more development and political stability for the country as economic indicators and law and order situation had improved in 2016.

The main agenda of the present government was welfare and prosperity of the country and the masses, on which it had been working since its inception, he added.

He said from the day one the government realized that economic stability in the country was not possible without regional peace.

Muhammad Zubair said it was for the second time a democratic government was going to complete its constitutional tenure.