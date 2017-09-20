Govt to continue efforts for eliminating menace of terrorism: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on Media Affairs on Wednesday said the present government will

continue efforts for elimination of terrorism from the country.

Pakistan had given a lot of sacrifices in war against

terrorism and achieved success in restoration of peace in the

country, he said while talking to PTV.

Pakistan wanted to have good relations with United States,

he said.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had apprised the United

States about the efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region, he

said.

To a question Dr Musadik Malik said Pakistan will continue

the policies for wiping out the menace of terrorism in the country.

“The present government following the policies of Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), would take all possible steps for

permanent peace, he said. The incidents of terrorism had reduced due

to the policies of PML-N, he added.

To another question, he said Pakistan had promoted the

relations with Gulf, regional and neighboring countries under the

leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.