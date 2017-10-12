Govt to consider proposals of business community for economic growth, increasing business activities:PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday assured the business community that their proposals for promoting economic growth and increasing business activities in the country would be

duly considered by the government.

The Prime Minister stated this while talking to a delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) at the PM Office. Minister for Commerce Pervaiz Malik was also present during the meeting.

The meeting was part of consultative process to seek input from the stakeholders for addressing the issues faced by the business community, enhancing country’s trade potential and reducing cost of doing business in the country.

The delegation members presented various suggestions for the enhancement of exports and reducing import bill of the country. Various issues being faced by the business community were also highlighted during the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the goal of ensuring sustainable and inclusive economic growth would remain elusive till the private sector becomes an essential part of policy making process and plays a front-line role in implementation of the agreed policies.

The Prime Minister reiterated the commitment of the government to continue extending all possible facilitation to the business community.