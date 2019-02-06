Gov’t to conduct independent audit of gas billing for December 2018

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) decided Wednesday to conduct an independent audit of gas billing for December 2018 through external auditors in addition to the inquiry regarding excessive billing already conducted by the Petroleum Division.

The meeting presided over by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, also decided that the reports of both the inquiry and the independent audit would be submitted to CCoE.

The meeting was especially called on the instructions of the Prime Minister to look into the matter of inflated gas billings to the consumers.