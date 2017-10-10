Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the present government would complete its five years constitutional tenure and the PML-N would emerge as victorious in general election 2018.

Muhammed Nawaz Sharif had returned to Pakistan from London and faced the cases, he said this talking to a private news channel.

Despite reservations over the process of Joint Investigation Team, Sharif family had cooperated with the courts, he added.

To a question regarding National Action Plan, he said that NAP was made to wipe out the terrorists

from the country. All the national institutions and political parties had developed consensus on implementation of NAP, he said.

To another question regarding relations with United States, he said that Pakistan wanted to have good

relations with US on equality basis. He made it clear that Pakistan would not accept any dictation. All steps would be taken in larger national interest,he added.

Expressing concerns, he said the United States should investigate about presence of “Daesh” in Afghanistan.

Any policy which was isolating Pakistan would fail, he said.

Replying to another question he said that Pakistan’s civil and military leadership were on the same page

regarding Afghan policy.