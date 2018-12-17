Govt to change mindset by creating more facilities for businesses: PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government would change the mindset by creating more facilities for businesses to make their products more competitive for exports.

There would be a changed mindset in near future with policies to promote wealth creation and facilitate businesses, which were inevitable for increasing exports and reducing trade deficit, he added while speaking here at the 42nd Export Trophy Awards distribution ceremony of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).