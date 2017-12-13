Govt to call All Parties Conference on Kashmir cause: Raja Zafar-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Leader of the House in the Senate, Raja Muhammad Zafar-ul-Haq Wednesday said that the government would convene All Parties Conference (APC) here soon to discuss Occupied Kashmir issue.

He stated this while addressing the participants at a seminar “Strategizing Advocasy and Awareness Campaign about Human Rights Violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir” organized by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations.

Speaking to the participants, Leader of the Upper House said that all political parties both from Pakistan and Kashmir would be invited in the conference which would surely make stronger the case of Kashmir cause at international level.

This upcoming conference, he said would prove that all political parties from Pakistan and Kashmir had same stance on the Kashmir cause.

Leader of the Upper House further said that Pakistani political parties had never change their stance regarding Kashmir cause, adding; he was former General Musharaf who badly damaged this cause at international level.

Raja Zafar-ul-Haq also suggested for the formulation of an Advisory Group in which renowned professionals who are keeping an bird eye view on Kashmir policy would be included and they would identify the compulsory strategy which needed to raise the issue at international level through human rights groups and international media.

He said the opposition political parties were also as responsible as the government to highlight and work for the Kashmir cause.

The resolution of Kashmir was essential for region, he said adding that the Pakistani forces were protecting the people of both side on Line of Control (LoC).

None of country in the world including India had never opposed the United Nation resolution on Kashmir, he informed the participants.

Kashmir had never been the part of India and nor it would be, he said and added “it is openly violation of international laws by the India by occupying Kashmir.”

The political leaders from Indian Occupied Kashmir were now on same page regarding their issues, he added.

He also suggested that whenever dialogue would be initiated between Pakistan and India about Kashmir, the Kashmiri leaders must be the part of that dialogue as this issue could not be resolved without their presence.