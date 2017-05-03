Govt to bring the corrupt to justice: Danyal

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Daniyal Aziz on Wednesday said the government would bring

all the corrupt to justice.

Talking to media persons here, he alleged that the Pakistan

Tehrik-i-Insaf (PTI) leaders had concealed their assets abroad and

`offshore companies’ in the nomination papers filed with the

Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the PTI leaders failed to produce any proof against

the prime minister in the Panama Papers, but the PML-N had full

proofs against Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

He said the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had failed

to appoint the head of Ehtesab Commission contrary to the claims

of the PTI chief of eliminating corruption from the province within

three months of coming into the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Hanif Abbasi alleged that Jehangir

Tareen had concealed details of his offshore company from the FBR and

ECP by submitting false declaration of assets of agricultural income

while filing tax return in 2010 and nomination papers in 2013.

He said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the pioneer of the offshore

companies in Pakistan having four off-shore companies on the record.

He said Imran Khan wanted to destabilize the ongoing political and

progressive process under the visionary leadership of Nawaz

Sharif.

“We will produce evidences in the court unlike Imran Khan who

only hurls allegations”, he said.