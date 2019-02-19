Govt to bring out of schoolchildren into schools on priority: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said that the government would bring out of schoolchildren into the schools on priority.

Addressing the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 ceremony here, the minister said that the statistics of ASER report was showing improvement in the education sector.

He expressed dissatisfaction over low ratio of literacy rate which is currently only 58 percent.

Emphasizing one of the major challenges in education sector, the minister reiterated to improve the literacy ratio in the country.

We are launching program in the federal capital under which around 11000 children would be granted admission into the schools, he added.