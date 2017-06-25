ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): An IT Software Park will be established in Islamabad with the help of Korean Government at a cost of six billion rupees.
The Government is upgrading the higher education sector on modern standards of information technology to bring IT revolution in the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday quoting official sources.
This includes establishing smart campuses in different
universities and providing strong Information Communications
Technology infrastructure that interlinks 50 cities across the
country.
The Government has also launched project to provide 3G
services to remote areas of the country to widen the country`s
digital reach to include all regions.
IT export houses and companies will be allowed to open
Foreign Exchange Accounts in Pakistan on the condition that the
deposit in these accounts will be allowed through remittances from
abroad in respect of their export earnings.
Import and custom duties on smart phones will also be
reduced thus encouraging maximum use of these latest devices.
Govt to bring IT revolution by upgrading higher education sector
ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): An IT Software Park will be established in Islamabad with the help of Korean Government at a cost of six billion rupees.