Govt to assist Balochistan for uplift of agriculture, livestock

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textiles and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said that the federal government would assist the provincial government of Balochistan for development of agriculture and livestock sectors of the province. “We want to evolve special policy for the development in agriculture, livestock and fisheries for value addition in these sector, he said in a meeting with Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan who was accompanied by the provincial cabinet ministers and members of the provincial assembly here at Balochistan House.