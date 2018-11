ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):The government would announce commerce and trade policy for years 2018-23 by mid of November for achieving the target of country’s exports in next five years. The government plans to announce Pakistan’s first five-year trade policy “Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) 2018-23″ to enhance the country’s trade by addressing various issues of all stakeholders, a senior official of the Ministry of Commerce told APP here Tuesday.