Govt to accept verdict of SC on Panama Papers case: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP): Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the government would accept the decision of Supreme Court regarding the Panama Papers case and hoped that the decision would be according to justice.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said country’s judiciary had been giving decisions independently and as per justice.

He said the government would present all kind of evidences before the Supreme Court regarding Panama Papers case.

He said the prime minister would appear before the SC if apex court call him.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should wait for the decision of apex court on the matter.

Replying to a question, he said PTI government had failed to deliver to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and did not launch a single welfare project in the province.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had been providing modern facilities of transport to the people in different cities of the country in the form of Metro Bus and people were enjoying the service, he added.

He said people would decide in general elections 2018 that who was better for them and the country.