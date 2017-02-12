Govt taking steps to raise living standard of people: Ahsan Iqbal

SIALKOT, Feb 12 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning and Development

Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday the PML N government was taking steps

to raise the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of basic facilities to people at their doorsteps.

Chairing a special meeting with the District Coordination Committee

in DC Office Narowal, he said that healthcare and education projects

should be on priority basis and directed the district administration

to utilize all energies to ensure timely completion of all development projects in Narowal district.

He also directed the forest department to provide free of cost

300,000 plants for tree plantation campaign in Hospitals, Schools

and Union Councils on priority basis in District Narowal.

Ahsan Iqbal pledged to leave no stone unturned in serving

the people without any discrimination.

MNA Mian Muhammad Rasheed, MPA’s Khawaja Muhammad Waseem Butt,

Rana Abdul Manan Khan, Chairman Narowal District Council Ahmed Iqbal, Chairman Municipal Committee Narowal Azhar ul Hassan Gillani and

other officials were also present on the occasion.

Important decisions were made in this meeting regarding establishment of

Medical College, Sports Stadium, Chidren Learning Center in Narowal District.