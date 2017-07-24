Govt taking steps to eradicate terrorism: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce
Khurram Dastagir Monday said the present government had been taking steps to eradicate menace of terrorism from the country.
The government had achieved the results through operation
Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad, he said this while talking to a private
news channel.
The action had been taken against hate speech and other
crimes, he said.
The elements involved in the hate speech and other crimes
had been arrested and given punishment according to the law.
Condemning Lahore blast in which several innocent people
were killed and injured, he said the government had made
legislation and counter-terrorism departments in all the
provinces.
He said there was need to share information with all
law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue effectively.
