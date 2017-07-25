Govt taking steps to eradicate terrorism: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Commerce

Khurram Dastagir said the present government had taken

steps to eradicate menace of terrorism from the country.

The government had achieved the results through operation

Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad, he said this while talking to a private

news channel.

The action had been taken against hate speech and other

crimes, he said.

The elements involved in the hate speech and other crimes

had been arrested and given punishment according to the law.

Condemning Lahore blast in which several innocent people

were killed and injured, he said the government had made

legislation and counter-terrorism departments in all the

provinces.

He said there was need to share information with all

law enforcement agencies to tackle the issue effectively.