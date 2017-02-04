Govt taking steps to ensure jobs oppertunities for youth: Baligh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP): Minister of States for Interior

Engineer Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the government is

taking certain measures to produce job opportunities for youth.

Talking to Radio Pakistan, he said that manpower and youth

are the assets of the country and GDP growth rate has improved

because of the foreign investment.

He said that all the provincial governments are being

provided equal development funds. The motorways and roads are

being constructed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor

Project, he added.

He said certain power projects are underway and the

government is determined to eliminate load-shedding at

all costs.

PML-N leader Barrister Daniyal Chaudhary also said that

the credit of overall developments projects goes to

PML-N government.

None of the previous governments have done anything

for improvement of road infrastructures, he added.

“The M-9 motorway project is a gift of Prime Minister

to the people of Sindh. Gwadar port will change the destiny

of Balochistan. Since PML-N came into power, economy of

the country has strengthened,” he said.

He said PTI government has not initiated any development

project in KPK and only spent its time in doing the politics of

protests.