Govt taking steps to enhance country exports volume:Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry & Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking solid steps and working to enhance the volume of exports.

The incumbent government with effective measures of promoting country’s exports products would make a huge breakthrough of achieving the export target of 27 billion dollar this year, he said while talking to a private news channel.