Govt taking steps to encourage private sector investment: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 23 (APP): Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Sunday said that the government was taking all steps to encourage private sector investment.

He said that in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), private sector has been given preference to select the projects, says a press release received here Sunday from Washington DC.

So far projects worth $34 billion out of $46 billion have been taken by the private sector.

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar further said that our stock market has emerged as one of the top five stock markets in the world.