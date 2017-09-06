Govt taking steps to boost agri products: Bosan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Minister for National Food Security and

Research, Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan Wednesday said that the government was taking steps to enhance production of agriculture sector.

“Agriculture is the largest sector of our country which is directly

related to one third of the population”, Bosan said while addressing inaugural session of Annual Wheat Planning and Wheat Productivity Enhancement Program here at National Agricultural Research Center auditorium.

The minister said the Prime Minister was also very keen upon

development of agriculture sector and he was taking various steps to enhance its production.

An amount of Rs 20 billion was allocated for betterment of

farmers, he added.

He said that government was very much focusing on uplift of frmers living stander for which it implemented smart agriculture policies.

He said “We have achieved improvement in different crops like Wheat, Potato, Rice and sugarcane.”

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) Dr. Yusuf Zafar (T.I) said “We were very well known in bio-tech research in 80s but we lost our position. Now we have to work very hard to implement new technology based research results to our fields.”

He added that Wheat as Pakistan’s most important crop was in the spotlight at the National Agriculture Research Center.

Chairman PARC said that Pakistan would successfully achieve Winter Wheat Crop soon and for this achievement the scientists were working hard.

Serious steps towards knowledge base research and provision of all basic needs were required to achieve the set goals in the sector, he added.

He said that “I hope that by sharing knowledge

and experience fruitful outcomes will be achieved from this event.”

Dr. David Marshall of United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) gave opening remarks at the inaugural session.

He said that Wheat accounted for 60 percent

of the daily caloric intake of the average Pakistani, and it was grown on over 9 million hectares of land throughout the country.

Dr. Imtiaz Muhammad CIMMYT- CR said that because a wheat-rust epidemic

would threaten Pakistan’s food security, USDA is supporting efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s wheat-rust surveillance efforts, enhance collaboration with international researchers, and improving breeding methods and testing.

USDA is supporting Pakistani institutions to increase the availability of new varieties and to work toward a safe and secure food system in Pakistan.

WPEP is an international collaboration with a consortium of Pakistani government and university research facilities, USDA, the International Center for Maize and Wheat Improvement and the International Center for Agricultural Research in Dry land Areas.