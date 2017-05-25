Govt taking steps to alleviate poverty from society

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The present government has taken

various steps and launched many programmes to reduce the poverty

across the country.

According to the Economic Survey released here on Thursday,

human welfare and development was a basic right of every individual

as enshrined in the Constitution. However, at the global level

and within nation states, a tug of war has been on-going for

decades whether welfare or growth should be the barometer of

real economic development.

Health, education, drinking water and sewerage were considered

to be the main contributor of welfare of the citizens of a country.

It was for this reason that improvement in the sub-sectors of

economy always received top priority in different models of economic development, the survey document said.