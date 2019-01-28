Govt taking steps for smooth economic growth: Finance Minister

SIALKOT, Jan 28 (APP)::Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar Monday said the government was successfully removing all impediments from the way of smooth economic growth by giving boost to exports.

Addressing the meeting at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), he said the government was taking the national economy towards the stability. He assured full support and patronage to the business community for the proper economic growth and increase in the exports.

Asad Umar said that economic and industrial boost were the top agenda of the government.

He hinted at the possibilities of legislative changes in the coming budget to facilitate the business community by taking all stake holders into confidence.

The finance minister asked the business community of Pakistan to adopt the unique export culture of Sialkot to boom up exports.

He said the government was making all out sincere efforts to ensure the suitable environment for business in Pakistan.

He said the government was actively considering simplification of all taxes’ collection and making it easier as well.

The government was taking tough decisions to boost national economy, however, it did not put any additional burden on common people in the mini budget,” he added.

He said that confidence building between government and business community was need of the hour as private sector would be leading economy in the 21st century while the government would act as facilitator.

Asad Umar said the government was evolving effective strategies to boost exports through the direly needed reduction in cost of doing business in Pakistan.

He said the government was fully aware of the perturbing problems of the business community, saying that the government was making all out efforts for their amicable solution.

The PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar revealed that the government was making proper planning, evolving effective and positive policies to boost industrial sector, besides, taking business community into confidence.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Jehanzaib Khan said that tax system was being made easier to facilitate the business community.

State Minister for Revenue Hammad Azhar, Provincial Minister for Industry and Production Punjab Mian Aslam Iqbal, Provincial Minister for labour Punjab Ansar Majeed Niazi, SCCI SVP Waqas Akram Awan, Vice President Aamir Hameed Bhatti , Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Nadeem Anwar Qureshi and representatives of Sialkot’s all main trade bodies were also present.

SCCI President Khawaja Masud Akhtar presided over the meeting.