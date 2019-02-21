Govt taking steps for modernizing agri- sector: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan Thursday said the government was taking various steps for evolving comprehensive policy to introduce modern technology for the development of Agri-sector.

Addressing a seminar organized by Kissan Ittehad Board, he said that during the tenure of past regimes the agriculture sector was badly ignored and neglected and no policy had made to support the

the farmer in a bid to boost agriculture of the country.

Federal Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Federal Minister Inter Provincial Coordination Fahmida Mirza and other members of parliament attended the event.