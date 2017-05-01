Govt taking steps for labourers welfare, betterment: Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 1 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that labourers and workers play a key role in strengthening of national economy and targets of development cannot be achieved without prosperity, empowerment and due respect of the workers.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he said the PML-N government is determined to improve the conditions of labourers and is paying full attention to it under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to the delegation of PML-N, the Chief Minister said, taking measures for the prosperity and betterment of the labourers the government had given labourers their due rights.

He further said that 87,000 children of brick-kiln workers had been enrolled in different government-sponsored schools for providing them free education who were previously working in brick-kilns. Besides, these children have also been provided financial assistance.

Shehbaz Sharif stated that establishment of quality educational

institutions for the children of labourers besides social security hospitals and labour colonies are a proof of labour-friendly policies

of Punjab government. Rs 50 billion have been spent on special initiatives taken for the prosperity of labourers during last four years, he added.

He said that labourers were being provided quality medical health

facilities in Punjab Social Security Hospitals at the cost more than

24.14 billion rupees. Moreover, Rs.3.12 billion talent scholarships had also been disbursed to children of workers. He said Rs.2.55 billion marriage grants had been given to children of workers besides Rs.2.74 billion death grants.

Chief Minister said that 47,000 children of workers were being educated free of cost at Punjab Workers Welfare Board Schools. Residential colonies at the cost of 12 billion rupees have also been established for workers in Lahore, Multan and Nankanasahib.

He said, Rs 5 billion have been allocated for the elimination of child labour and forced labour. The Punjab Prohibition of Child Labour at Brick Kilns Act is also an achievement of Punjab government, he added.