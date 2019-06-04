LAHORE, Jun 04 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan had put in place effective measures for the well-being and betterment of journalists.

Speaking at “Meet the Press” programme here at the Lahore Press Club (LPC), she said the journalist community, particularly the Lahore Press Club, had played a vital role in the prime minister’s movement against the status quo. They had supported Imran Khan for bringing about a real change in the country.