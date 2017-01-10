Govt taking steps for enhancing literary activities: Irfan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP): Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui said on Tuesday that the government was taking steps for enhancing literary activities in the country.

Since literature reflected love for humanity, that was why Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had declared 2017 as the year of ‘Zarb-e-Qalam’ to highlight soft image of the country, he stated while talking to PTV.

He said the prime minister had released massive funds for promotion of poetry and literary activities in the country.

On his request, he said, the prime minister had increased endowment fund for welfare of literary people from Rs 300 million to Rs 500 million.

Irfan Siddiqui said institutions including Pakistan Academy of Letters, National Book Foundation (NBF), Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal academies, Urdu Science Board and Urdu Dictionary Board would also be benefitted from the endowment fund.

The fund would be helpful to promote artistic, educational and literary activities, he added.

He said there was no boundaries in literature and poetry as number of poets and scholars had participated in the ‘Literary Conference’ in Pakistan.

The Adviser said it was imperative to promote literature, poetry and books among the masses.