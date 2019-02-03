Govt taking solid steps for progress, impacts to be visible in two years: Bakhtiar

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Statistics Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar Sunday said the government was taking solid measures for the progress and development of the country and their impact would be visible in the next two years.

The wrong and ill-conceived policies of the past regimes had ruined the country’s administrative structure and the incumbent government was taking steps for its overhaul, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government had entered into agreements with China, which pertained to agricultural cooperation, and industrial and socio-economic development.

Replying to a question, he said the work on bridges over the Indus river would be completed during the current year while many power and water preservation projects would be launched in Rahim Yar Khan.

Khusro Bakhtiar said the government was taking consolidated measures to eliminate poverty from the country.

He said the special economic zones under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be made functional soon.