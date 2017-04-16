Govt taking practical steps for improving education: Bosan

MULTAN, Apr 16 (APP): Federal Minister for National Food Security and

Research Sikandar Hayat Bosan Sunday said the government was taking practical steps for improving education sector.

He was addressing heads of 50 schools during a ceremony, held at the

Government College for Elementary Teachers, here.

The minister said that it was our collective responsibility to play role for enhancing literacy rate, adding education was essential to put the country on road to progress and prosperity.

The minister told the delegation that 10 high schools had been

upgraded in his constituency.

The federal minister also inaugurated distribution of kits, having

learning material for students of playgroup.

Representative of Directorate of Staff Development Shahid Khan,

Principal Government College for Elementary Teachers Ahmed Farooq Khawaja and others were also present on the occasion.